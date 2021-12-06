Long Island Man Accused Of Making Threats To LGBTQ+ Affiliated Individuals, Organizations

A 74-year-old Long Island man was arrested after investigators said he mailed letters that threatened violence against LGBTQ+ affiliated organizations and individuals.

Robert Fehring, of Bayport, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 6, according to an announcement from Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

The US Attorney's Office said a criminal complaint charged Fehring with threatening to assault, shoot and bomb LGBTQ+ affiliated individuals, organizations, and businesses over the years.

“Fehring’s alleged threats to members of the LGBTQ+ community were not only appalling but dangerous, despite the fact he hadn’t yet acted on his purported intentions,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael Driscoll said in a statement.

Fehring had been sending the letters since at least 2013, according to the US Attorney's Office.

He is accused of sending individuals letters threatening violence using firearms and explosives, and threatening to attack the 2021 New York City Pride March, Peace said.

Peace said Fehring is also accused of sending a threatening letter threatening the organizer of a Pride event in June of 2021 in East Meadow.

The US Attorney's Office said a search warrant was executed at Fehring's home on Thursday, Nov. 18, and two loaded shotguns, two stun guns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Authorities also found photographs from a June 2021 Pride event in East Meadow, and a stamped envelope addressed to an LGBTQ+ affiliated attorney, which contained the remains of a dead bird, the US Attorney's Office reported.

Those who have received similar threats can report them by calling 1-800-CALLFBI, or call the local police department in an emergency, authorities said.

