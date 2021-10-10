Contact Us
Police & Fire

Suffolk County Man Accused Of Pointing Handgun At Pickup Truck While Stopped At Red Light

Nicole Valinote
The intersection of Middle Country Road and Blue Point Road in Selden
The intersection of Middle Country Road and Blue Point Road in Selden Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A 22-year-old man is facing weapons charges after police said he pointed a handgun at a vehicle while driving on Long Island.

Omar Anderson, of Shirley, was arrested following the incident that occurred in Selden at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

A man was driving a pickup truck west on Middle Country Road and stopped at a red light at the intersection of Blue Point Road, SCPD said. 

Police said another man, later identified as Anderson, drove up next to the pickup truck in a 2017 Chrysler 300 and pointed a handgun in the direction of the truck. 

The man driving the pickup truck drove through the red light and continued driving on Middle Country Road until he flagged down a Suffolk County Police vehicle.

The Chrysler was located a short distance away, and police said Anderson was found in possession of a handgun and arrested, police said. 

SCPD said Anderson was charged with the following:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon 
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Second-degree menacing

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Oct. 10.

