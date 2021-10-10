Suffolk County Man Accused Of Pointing Handgun At Pickup Truck While Stopped At Red Light

A 22-year-old man is facing weapons charges after police said he pointed a handgun at a vehicle while driving on Long Island.
Omar Anderson, of Shirley, was arrested following the incident that occurred in Selden at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
A man was driving a pickup truck west on Middle Country Road and stopped at a red light at the intersection of Blue Point Road, SCPD said.
Police said another man, later identified as Anderson, drove up next to the pickup truck in a 2017 Chrysler 300 and pointed a handgun in the direction of the truck.
The man driving the pickup truck drove through the red light and continued driving on Middle Country Road until he flagged down a Suffolk County Police vehicle.
The Chrysler was located a short distance away, and police said Anderson was found in possession of a handgun and arrested, police said.
SCPD said Anderson was charged with the following:
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Second-degree menacing
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Oct. 10.
