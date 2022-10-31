Stranded Kayaker Rescued In Bellport Bay

Two Long Island Marine Bureau officers rescued a man after his kayak overturned.

Suffolk County Police Officers Terence McGovern and Jack Jantzen responded aboard Marine Mike to a 911 call from a man whose kayak overturned in Bellport Bay, between buoys 8 and 9, around 12:50 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30.

The officers located the kayaker, Diego Sponza, who was wearing a lifejacket but no wetsuit, and pulled him aboard their boat, police said.

Sponza, age 35, of Shirley, was transported to the Bellport Marina and then to a local hospital for treatment of possible hypothermia.

