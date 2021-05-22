Seven Nabbed In Long Island Drug Bust

Seven people are facing charges after a narcotics bust on Long Island.

The investigation was conducted in Roosevelt at 2 Babylon Turnpike on Friday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m., Nassau County Police announced.

The following were charged:

Fletcher Moses, age 62, of Roosevelt

Antoine Gaskin, age 48, of Roosevelt

Shaquan Hinson, age 33, of West Hempstead

Brian Page, age 53, of Roosevelt

Jeffery Doctor, age 43, of Amityville

Nathan Moses Hinson, age 57, of Roosevelt

Sharolyn Bradley, age 56, of Georgia

All seven were all charged with:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (with intent to sell),

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Hinson was also charged with a second count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

All seven are scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, May 22 in Mineola.

