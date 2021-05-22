Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Seven Nabbed In Long Island Drug Bust

Joe Lombardi
2 Babylon Turnpike in Roosevelt. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Seven people are facing charges after a narcotics bust on Long Island.

The investigation was conducted in Roosevelt at 2 Babylon Turnpike on Friday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m., Nassau County Police announced.

The following were charged:

  • Fletcher Moses, age 62, of Roosevelt
  • Antoine Gaskin, age 48, of Roosevelt
  • Shaquan Hinson, age 33, of West Hempstead
  • Brian Page, age 53, of Roosevelt
  • Jeffery Doctor, age 43, of Amityville
  • Nathan Moses Hinson, age 57, of Roosevelt
  • Sharolyn Bradley, age 56, of Georgia

All seven were all charged with:

  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (with intent to sell),
  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. 

Hinson was also charged with a second count of criminal possession of a controlled substance. 

 All seven are scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, May 22 in Mineola.

