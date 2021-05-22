Seven Nabbed In Long Island Drug Bust

Seven people are facing charges after a narcotics bust on Long Island.
The investigation was conducted in Roosevelt at 2 Babylon Turnpike on Friday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m., Nassau County Police announced.
The following were charged:
- Fletcher Moses, age 62, of Roosevelt
- Antoine Gaskin, age 48, of Roosevelt
- Shaquan Hinson, age 33, of West Hempstead
- Brian Page, age 53, of Roosevelt
- Jeffery Doctor, age 43, of Amityville
- Nathan Moses Hinson, age 57, of Roosevelt
- Sharolyn Bradley, age 56, of Georgia
All seven were all charged with:
- Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (with intent to sell),
- Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Hinson was also charged with a second count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
All seven are scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, May 22 in Mineola.
