Seen Her? Woman Accused Of Stealing $500 Gift Card From Huntington Stop & Shop

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
Police are searching for a woman who is accused of stealing a $500 gift card from Stop & Shop in Huntington. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers/Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a woman who is accused of stealing a $500 gift card from a Long Island supermarket.

A woman stole a gift card from Stop & Shop, located at 60 Wall St. in Huntington, on Sunday, July 17, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Thursday, July 28.

Authorities said the woman left in a blue minivan.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

