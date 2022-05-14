Second Fatality Reported In Hit-Run Holtsville Crash

A second person has now died after a hit-and-run crash on Long Island.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 in Holtsville.

Ryan Walker, age 37, and Robert Kehlenbeck, age 46, were working on a 1989 F-150 pickup truck parked outside of Walker’s residence, located at 5474 Express Drive South, when they were struck by a vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle fled eastbound on Express Drive South, according to police.

Walker was transported via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Kehlenbeck was also taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious physical injuries.

On Saturday, May 14, Suffolk County Police announced Kehlenbeck has now been pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

