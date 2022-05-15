Woman Charged For Hit-Run Holtsville Crash That Left Two Men Dead

A woman has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash on Long Island that left two men who were working on a pickup truck dead.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 in Holtsville.

Ryan Walker, age 37, and Robert Kehlenbeck, age 46, were working on a 1989 F-150 parked outside of Walker’s residence, located at 5474 Express Drive South, when they were struck by a vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle fled eastbound on Express Drive South, according to police.

Walker was transported via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Kehlenbeck was also taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious physical injuries.

On Saturday, May 14, Suffolk County Police announced Kehlenbeck has now been pronounced dead.

Also on Saturday, police arrested a suspect in connection with the case.

Johanna Iovino, age 30, of Lake Ronkonkoma, has been charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, Suffolk County Police said.

She was held overnight at the SCPD Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, May 15.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

