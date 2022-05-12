One Killed, Another Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Holtsville Crash

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured on Long Island.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 in Holtsville.

Ryan Walker, age 37, and Robert Kehlembeck, age 46, were working on a 1989 F-150 pickup truck parked outside of Walker’s residence, located at 5474 Express Drive South, when they were struck by a vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle fled eastbound on Express Drive South, according to police.

Walker was transported via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Kehlembeck was also taken to Stony Brook University Hospital and is being treated for serious physical injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

