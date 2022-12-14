Registered Offender From Coram Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing Child While Out On Parole

A Long Island man who is a registered sex offender was found guilty of sexually abusing a child while he was out on parole.

Paris Fyall, age 37, of Coram, was convicted of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and endangering the welfare of a child, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

“This defendant was already both a registered sex offender based upon a prior sex crime against a child and on parole for a violent robbery conviction when he once again decided to victimize a child,” Tierney said. “I am thankful for the jury’s decision as it will provide something that our broken parole system is clearly incapable of providing – a small measure of justice for the victim and protection for the rest of the community from further crimes of this defendant.”

Fyall sexually abused the child over a four-and-a-half-month period when the victim was between the ages of 10 and 11, Tierney said.

The abuse took place while the child's mother was at work and her sister was out of the room, the DA's Office reported.

He was out on parole at the time after a conviction in 2010 for first-degree robbery, the DA's Office said.

As a condition of his parole, Fyall was required to wear a GPS monitor, according to the report.

Tierney said Fyall is a Level 3 Sex Offender stemming from a 2004 conviction for first-degree attempted course of sexual conduct against a child.

Fyall is set to be sentenced on Friday, Jan. 20, Tierney said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.