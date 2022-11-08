Police Seek Women Accused Of Stealing Costumes From Stony Brook Spirit Halloween

Authorities asked the public for help identifying two women who are accused of stealing costumes from Spirit Halloween on Long Island.

Two women stole costumes from the Stony Brook store, located at 2110 Nesconset Highway, at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Nov. 7.

They fled the scene in a white Jeep Renegade with New York plates KNS 6519, according to the report.

Authorities said the women are also believed to have stolen from other Spirit Halloween stores.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

