Votes Cast At Wrong Polling Place, But In Right County To Still Be Accepted Under New NY Law
Police Seek Public's Help After Sports Memorabilia Stolen From Fort Salonga Home

Nicole Valinote
Authorities are searching for leads after sports memorabilia was stolen from a Fort Salonga home last year. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Authorities are searching for leads after sports memorabilia was stolen from a Fort Salonga home last year. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Authorities are searching for leads after sports memorabilia was stolen from a Fort Salonga home last year. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Authorities are searching for leads after sports memorabilia was stolen from a Fort Salonga home last year. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Authorities said coins were stolen during the burglary. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Authorities are searching for leads after sports memorabilia was stolen from a Long Island home last year.

A Fort Salonga residence located on Greentree Court was burglarized sometime between July 8, 2021, and July 11, 2021, while the homeowner was out of town, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers said in an announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Collectible football cards, five-ounce silver state coins, and American Eagle silver dollars were among the items stolen, authorities said.

Crime Stoppers said two handguns were also stolen, but they were later recovered.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

