Police Seek Public's Help After Sports Memorabilia Stolen From Fort Salonga Home

Authorities are searching for leads after sports memorabilia was stolen from a Long Island home last year.

A Fort Salonga residence located on Greentree Court was burglarized sometime between July 8, 2021, and July 11, 2021, while the homeowner was out of town, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers said in an announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Collectible football cards, five-ounce silver state coins, and American Eagle silver dollars were among the items stolen, authorities said.

Crime Stoppers said two handguns were also stolen, but they were later recovered.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.