Police Searching For Trio Who Fired Shots At Group Walking Down Busy Long Island Street

Police are looking for three men who allegedly fired shots at a group of residents walking down a busy street on Long Island.

Nassau County Police report the incident took place around 8:59 p.m., Sunday, July 12, in Uniondale.

According to detectives, police responded to a call for shots fired at the intersection of Planders Avenue and Nostrand Avenue.

After a thorough investigation, it was determined multiple shots were fired at a group of people walking in the area, police said.

The only description police were able to obtain was that the suspects are three Black men shooting what appeared to be pistols.

Both the victims and the subjects fled the scene.

The men were last seen fleeing northbound on Nostrand Avenue, police said.

There were no known injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or the First Squad at 516-573-6153.

All callers will remain anonymous.

