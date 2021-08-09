Police Searching For Suspect Who Drove Onto Suffolk County Golf Course During Pursuit

Authorities are offering a $1,000 fast cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect who drove onto a Long Island golf course while fleeing police, damaging property.

Southampton Town Police were trying to stop a vehicle on June 3, when the vehicle crashed through two security gates at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, located at 200 Tuckahoe Road, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

On Friday, June 11, the vehicle was found burned and abandoned on the Shinnecock Indian Reservation, authorities said.

Crime Stoppers said the vehicle was a gray 2007 four-door Acura with Florida plates HEAE90.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

