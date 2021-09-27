Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Seven Rescued On Long Island After Boat Begins Taking On Water
Police & Fire

Police Searching For Suspect Accused Of Attacking Woman In Suffolk County

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police are asking the public for help locating and identifying a woman accused of attacking another woman on Long Island.
Police are asking the public for help locating and identifying a woman accused of attacking another woman on Long Island. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Police are asking the public for help locating and identifying a woman accused of attacking another woman on Long Island.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers said the incident happened in Patchogue at about 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 24.

The suspect punched, bit and pulled another woman's hair on West Main Street at the corner of South Ocean Avenue, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.