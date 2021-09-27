Police Searching For Suspect Accused Of Attacking Woman In Suffolk County

Police are asking the public for help locating and identifying a woman accused of attacking another woman on Long Island.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers said the incident happened in Patchogue at about 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 24.

The suspect punched, bit and pulled another woman's hair on West Main Street at the corner of South Ocean Avenue, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

