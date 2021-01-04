Police Searching For Man Who Attacked Person After Being Asked To Leave Long Island Party

Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted another man causing serious injuries after being asked to leave a party on Long Island.

The incident took place around 4:55 a.m., Friday, Jan. 1, in Baldwin, said Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, police responded to a disturbance at a Middle Bay Drive residence. Upon arrival, police observed a front-door window had been shattered and a 29-year old male victim had been hit in the head with a beer bottle.

The victim suffered pain to his head and a laceration to his lip. An investigation revealed that the victim was involved in an altercation with an unknown man who was asked to leave a party inside the residence.

After leaving, the man began breaking bottles and damaged the front door. The man fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction. Further investigation revealed that a bullet hole was also discovered in a front porch support column.

The man is described as being a Black male, 20 – 30 years of age, 5-foot-10, 140 pounds, with an Afro hairstyle, wearing a black coat and black pants.

Detectives are asking anyone who has any information regarding the above crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

