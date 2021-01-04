Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Man Charged With DWI After Crash Critically Injures Pedestrian At Long Island Intersection
Police & Fire

Police Searching For Man Who Attacked Person After Being Asked To Leave Long Island Party

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police on Long Island are searching for a man who allegedly attacked another man when asked to leave a party.
Police on Long Island are searching for a man who allegedly attacked another man when asked to leave a party. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted another man causing serious injuries after being asked to leave a party on Long Island.

The incident took place around 4:55 a.m., Friday, Jan. 1, in Baldwin, said Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, police responded to a disturbance at a Middle Bay Drive residence. Upon arrival, police observed a front-door window had been shattered and a 29-year old male victim had been hit in the head with a beer bottle.

The victim suffered pain to his head and a laceration to his lip. An investigation revealed that the victim was involved in an altercation with an unknown man who was asked to leave a party inside the residence.

After leaving, the man began breaking bottles and damaged the front door. The man fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction. Further investigation revealed that a bullet hole was also discovered in a front porch support column.

The man is described as being a Black male, 20 – 30 years of age, 5-foot-10, 140 pounds, with an Afro hairstyle, wearing a black coat and black pants.

Detectives are asking anyone who has any information regarding the above crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at  1-800-244-TIPS. 

All callers will remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.