Police & Fire

Police Searching For Man Accused Of Burglarizing Suffolk County Pizzeria

Nicole Valinote
Police are asking the public for information as they search for a man accused of burglarizing a Long Island pizzeria over the summer. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police are asking the public for information as they search for a man accused of burglarizing a Long Island pizzeria over the summer.

The Suffolk County Police Department reported that the man threw a brick through the front glass door of Royal Pizza, located at 299 Hawkins Ave. in Ronkonkoma, at about 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15.

SCPD said the man then entered the business and stole a register containing cash and an iPad.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

