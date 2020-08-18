Police Search For Suspects In Armed Robbery At Long Island 7-Eleven

A 7-Eleven employee on Long Island was threatened by two men brandishing a weapon after allegedly stealing from the store, police said.

Nassau County Police investigators said that two African American suspects entered 7-Eleven on Old Country Road in Carle Place shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

After entering the store, police said that the pair began taking items from the shelves and placing them into a backpack.

According to police, when the two attempted to leave the store without paying for the items, the store clerk confronted them. One of the men pushed the clerk and took out a silver knife or box cutter and threatened him with it.

Both subjects then left the store and were seen entering a silver Nissan sedan which was occupied by up to two other people.

The vehicle then fled the parking lot and was last seen heading westbound on Old Country Road.

Police said that the clerk described the men as being approximately 5-foot-10 in their mid to late 20s. One was wearing. white t-shirt, blue shorts, and flip flops. The second was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and carried a blue backpack.

The investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the suspects has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.