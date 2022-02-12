Contact Us
Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing $4K Worth Of Cash, Electronics In Suffolk County

Nicole Valinote
Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing $4,300 worth of cash and electronics from a Long Island kiosk.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported that the items and cash were stolen from Cellaxs Phone Repair, located at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station, at about 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23.

Authorities said the man had a "life and death" tattoo on his left forearm.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

