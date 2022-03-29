Contact Us
Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing $1,100 In Merchandise From Huntington Station Store

Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing merchandise worth about $1,100 from a Long Island store.
The man stole a rug and a Roomba vacuum from Target in Huntington Station at about 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. 

The store is located at 124 East Jericho Turnpike, SCPD said. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

