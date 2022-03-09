Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Man Wanted For Breaking Into Ronkonkoma Gas Station
Police & Fire

Police Search For Duo Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Card At Commack Target

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police have asked the public for help identifying two people accused of using a stolen credit card at a Target on Long Island.
Police have asked the public for help identifying two people accused of using a stolen credit card at a Target on Long Island. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police have asked the public for help identifying two people accused of using a stolen credit card at a Long Island Target.

Two male suspects, whose ages were not identified, used a stolen credit card at the Target located at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack, on Friday, Jan. 28, according to a report from the Suffolk County Police Department on Monday, March 7.

SCPD said a Huntington Station woman had lost her wallet, which contained the card, in January. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.