Police Search For Duo Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Card At Commack Target

Police have asked the public for help identifying two people accused of using a stolen credit card at a Long Island Target.

Two male suspects, whose ages were not identified, used a stolen credit card at the Target located at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack, on Friday, Jan. 28, according to a report from the Suffolk County Police Department on Monday, March 7.

SCPD said a Huntington Station woman had lost her wallet, which contained the card, in January.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

