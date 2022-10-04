Police Search For 3 Women Accused Of Stealing $600 Worth Of Clothing From Farmingville Store

Police asked the public for help identifying three women who are accused of stealing clothing from a Long Island store.

The women stole merchandise, valued at about $600, from Burlington, located at 2280 North Ocean Ave. in Farmingville, at about 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Suffolk County Police reported on Monday, Oct. 3.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

