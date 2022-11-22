Police ID Vehicle Involved In Hit-Run Crash That Killed Man In Holbrook

Investigators have identified the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Long Island.

The crash happened in Holbrook on Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue at about 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

In an update on Tuesday, Nov. 22, police said investigators determined that the vehicle that fatally struck 59-year-old Alan Lepre, of Holbrook, and fled the scene is a white Jeep Grand Cherokee that is a 2016 model or newer.

Police said the Jeep, which struck Lepre when he was crossing eastbound Veterans Memorial Highway, likely sustained right front quarter panel damage.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.