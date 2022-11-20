Hit-Run Crash: Holbrook Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle While Crossing Road

Police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian on Long Island.

The crash happened in Holbrook on Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue at about 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

SCPD said a passing motorist reported seeing a body on the side of the road.

Responding officers determined that the man, identified as 59-year-old Alan Lepre, of Holbrook, was crossing eastbound Veterans Memorial Highway when a vehicle struck him and fled the scene, police said.

Lepre was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

