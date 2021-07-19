Police Asking Public For Help Locating Long Island Hit-Run Driver

Police are asking the public for help locating a vehicle that hit an electric scooter, injuring the driver, before fleeing the scene of the Long Island crash.

The crash took place around 10:50 p.m., Monday, July 5, in Westbury, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a 31-year-old man was riding an electric scooter near the intersection of Cambridge Avenue and Franklin Street when an unknown vehicle struck him.

The vehicle fled the scene and is believed to have traveled westbound on Franklin Avenue, police said.

The victim was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment. He is currently in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle involved and request anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Police Department Third Squad at 516-573-6353 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.