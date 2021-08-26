Police Ask Public's Help In Investigation Of Long Island Gang Assault

Know anything?

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects who are wanted in connection to an alleged gang assault earlier this summer.

Crime Stoppers and the Nassau County Police Department issued an alert as they seek information as the investigation into a gang assault in New Hyde Park on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots fired at the Event Terminal on Nassau Terminal Road in New Hyde Park at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 3. Upon arrival, they found one man with a gunshot wound to his leg, and a second victim who was assaulted by multiple people.

Police said that the second victim suffered “serious physical injuries to his face and body.”

The incident allegedly began when a 23-year-old man was beaten, and a 19-year-old woman attempted to intervene when two suspects took out pistols and pointed them at her. A third person then struck her over the head with a glass bottle.

During the altercation, multiple shots were fired into a large crowd, with a bullet striking a 38-year-old man.

A reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of any suspects. Anyone with information regarding the alleged gang assault has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS (8477) or submitting an anonymous tip online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.