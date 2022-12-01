Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Relief Effort For NYC Fire Survivors Launched In Suffolk County
Police & Fire

Police Ask Help IDing Man Killed In Crash At Suffolk County Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A sketch of the man released by police is shown above.
A sketch of the man released by police is shown above. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Police are asking the public's help in identifying a man who was killed in a crash at a Long Island intersection.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, in Medford.

The man was crossing North Ocean Avenue on foot at the intersection of Masonic Avenue when he was struck by a southbound 2003 Honda Civic, Suffolk County Police said. 

He was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead, according to police. 

Two passengers in the Honda were transported to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda, a 26-year-old Medford man, was not injured. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

A sketch of the man released by police is shown above.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on his identity to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.