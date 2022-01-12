ID Determined For Man Killed In Crash At Suffolk County Intersection, Police Say

Just hours after releasing a sketch asking the public's help in identifying a man who was killed in a crash at a Long Island intersection, police say his identity has been determined.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, in Medford.

The man was crossing North Ocean Avenue on foot at the intersection of Masonic Avenue when he was struck by a southbound 2003 Honda Civic, Suffolk County Police said.

He was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

On Wednesday evening, Jan. 12, police announced the man has been ID'd as Saul Lozada, age 29, of Patchogue.

Two passengers in the Honda were transported to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda, a 26-year-old Medford man, was not injured. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

