Man Killed In Crash At Suffolk County Intersection

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, in Medford.

The man was crossing North Ocean Avenue on foot at the intersection of Masonic Avenue when he was struck by a southbound 2003 Honda Civic, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, who has not yet been identified by police, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Two passengers in the Honda were transported to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda, a 26-year-old Medford man, was not injured. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

