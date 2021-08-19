Pedestrian Fatally Struck By SUV On Suffolk County Highway

Police on Long Island are investigating after a man was fatally struck by an SUV on a highway.

The Suffolk County Police Department reported that the man was in the lanes of travel on eastbound Sunrise Highway in Sayville, east of exit 49, when he was struck by a 2006 Jeep Liberty at about 2:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19.

SCPD said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The 20-year-old Farmingville man who was driving the Jeep was not injured in the crash, SCPD said.

Authorities said the vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police at 631-854-8552.

