Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Man Rescued After Being Stranded In Long Island Sound In Suffolk For Hours
Police & Fire

Pedestrian Fatally Struck By SUV On Suffolk County Highway

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

Police on Long Island are investigating after a man was fatally struck by an SUV on a highway.

The Suffolk County Police Department reported that the man was in the lanes of travel on eastbound Sunrise Highway in Sayville, east of exit 49, when he was struck by a 2006 Jeep Liberty at about 2:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19.

SCPD said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The 20-year-old Farmingville man who was driving the Jeep was not injured in the crash, SCPD said.

Authorities said the vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police at 631-854-8552.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.