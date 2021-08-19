Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
ID Released For 20-Year-Old Fatally Struck By Jeep On Suffolk County Highway

Joe Lombardi
Police Photo Credit: Pix/fsHH

The identity has been released of a 20-year-old who was fatally struck by a Jeep on a Long Island highway.

The man was in the lanes of travel on eastbound Sunrise Highway (Route 27) in Sayville, east of exit 49, when he was struck by a 2006 Jeep Liberty at about 2:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, the Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, now identified as Matthew Wenk, of Islip Terrace was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Farmingville man who was driving the Jeep, also age 20, was not injured in the crash, police said.

Authorities said the vehicle was impounded for a safety check. 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police at 631-854-8552.

