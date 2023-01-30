Owner Lets Patrons Use Cocaine In Amityville Deli, Police Say

The owner of a Long Island deli is facing charges for allegedly allowing customers to use illegal drugs inside his business, authorities said.

Sharon Solemani-Sharifian, age 53, owner of Shalom Delight Deli in Amityville, was among three people arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, following an investigation by Suffolk County Police.

After receiving multiple complaints about the business from community members, officers conducted a State Liquor Authority investigation working with the Amityville Village Building Inspector and Fire Marshal.

At around 10 p.m., officers witnessed two customers inside the deli who had cocaine in plain sight, according to police.

Investigators also reported finding unclaimed drugs on the floor.

Solemani-Sharifian, of East Northport, was arrested for second-degree criminal nuisance, a misdemeanor, for allegedly allowing the pair to gather inside the store “with the intention of using drugs,” police said.

He was later released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Feb. 17.

Police identified the customers as Juan Hernandez, age 34, and Manuel Martinez-Quintanilla, age 31, of West Babylon. Both were arraigned Sunday, Jan. 29, on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, the Village of Amityville also issued two summonses to a deli employee for village code violations.

The State Liquor Authority is expected to investigate the business further.

