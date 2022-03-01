Contact Us
One Killed In Long Island Expressway Crash In Suffolk County

Joe Lombardi
Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash on the Long Island Expressway.
Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash on the Long Island Expressway. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash on the Long Island Expressway.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 in Islandia.

Carlo M. Guercia, 46, of Massapequa, was on foot in the HOV lane of the westbound expressway, near exit 58, when he was struck by a 2019 Honda Odyssey, Suffolk County Police said.

Guercia was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, according to police. 

The driver of the Honda, a 41-year-old Williston Park man, was not injured.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

