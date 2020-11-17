One Injured After Vehicle Falls Off Jacks And Lands On Top Of Person On Long Island

A person was injured on Long Island after a vehicle fell off a jack and landed on the person working underneath.

The incident took place around 9:46 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, on Loring Road at the intersection with the Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown, said the Nassau County Police.

Emergency services responded and airbags were used to lift the vehicle off of the person, police said.

The person was injured, but the extent of the injuries is not known at this time, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

