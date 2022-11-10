Contact Us
Motorized Scooter Operator Struck By Car, Seriously Injured In Babylon

Nicole Valinote
Little East Neck Road and Litchfield Avenue in Babylon
Little East Neck Road and Litchfield Avenue in Babylon Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 39-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car while operating a motorized scooter on Long Island.

The crash happened in Babylon at about 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

SCPD said the West Babylon man was riding a Go-Ped motorized scooter north on Little East Neck Road when a 2010 Nissan Altima attempted to turn left from Litchfield Avenue onto Little East Neck Road and struck the scooter.

The scooter operator was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, authorities said. 

The driver of the Nissan, a 25-year-old Bay Shore man, was not injured, police said.

SCPD asked anyone with information about the crash to call detectives at 631-854-8152. 

