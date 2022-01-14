Mother Charged After Suffolk County Crash Critically Injures Her 4-Year-Old Daughter

A Long Island mother has been arrested for driving while impaired by drugs following a crash that critically injured her 4-year-old daughter.

The crash took place around 11:40 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, on Flanders Road in the town of Southampton, said the New York State Police.

According to Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim, the collision occurred between a 2005 Toyota Rav 4 and a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan.

The driver of the Rav 4 was Amy Wesolowski, 34 of Riverhead, carrying passenger Gracelyn Perkowski, 4 years old of Riverhead.

The driver of the Tiguan was Sonya Fezza, age 29, of Water Mill, Ahlgrim said.

Both drivers were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment and have been released.

The 4-year-old girl was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center and then taken to Stony Brook Hospital in critical condition.

Following the crash, Wesolowski was arrested and charged with:

Driving while ability impaired by drugs

Endangering the welfare of a child,

Aggravated DWI with a child

She was held for arraignment on Friday, Jan. 14.

The collision is under investigation and the state police is asking for anyone with any information to call 631-756-3300.

