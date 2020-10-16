Man Who Threatened To Kill Woman In Back Seat During Long Island Car Robbery Arrested

A Long Island man was arrested after stealing a woman's phone, then driving away in her vehicle, leading police on a high-speed chase while another woman yelled for help in the back seat before ultimately crashing into a tree, police said.

According to an investigation by Nassau County Police, Mohammed Negadi of Baldwin was a passenger in a vehicle, driving with two female acquaintances who are ages 44 and 47, respectively.

The two women and Negadi exited the vehicle and began struggling over a phone, said police.

After wresting the phone in question out of the 47-year-old woman's hand, Negadi jumped into the driver's seat of her vehicle with the 44-year-old woman in the back of the car.

The 47-year-old woman reportedly called 911 to report her car stolen. When police attempted to pull Negadi over, he allegedly refused to stop the stolen vehicle.

Through a police chase, the woman in the back seat screamed out the car's window for help. She told police that Negadi continuously threatened to kill her throughout her time in the vehicle.

Negadi reportedly struck a tree on South Ocean Avenue in the Village of Freeport, then fled the scene on foot. Police said they caught up to the car thief after a short foot pursuit.

Negadi was charged with the felonies of third-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping, along with the misdemeanors of

unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle

reckless driving

second-degree reckless endangerment

fourth-degree criminal mischief

driving while intoxicated

aggravated unlicensed operation

Negadi was also issued tickets for a number of vehicle and traffic law violations.

