Man Struck, Killed By SUV Near East Patchogue Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal crash near a Long Island intersection.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 in East Patchogue.

A 46-year-old East Patchogue woman was driving a 2021 Honda CRV westbound on South Country Road when the SUV struck a 68-year-old man as he was crossing the roadway northbound from South Dunton Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, identified as William Burrows, of Bellport, was transported by South Country Ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said police.

The operator of the Honda CRV was not injured, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.

