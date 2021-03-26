Man Standing By Van Exposes Himself To Girls On Way To Long Island High School

A man allegedly exposed himself to three teenage girls while they were on their way to school, police on Long Island said.

Nassau County Police said that at 11:05 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, three 16-year-old girls were walking on Webster Avenue near the intersection of Pettit Avenue in Merrick on their way to Calhoun High School when they saw a man exposing himself.

According to police, the man, described only as being Black or Hispanic, was standing by a white Chevrolet Express Van, exposing his genitals.

Police said that the girls, “frightened from what they had just seen” quickly continued on to school and notified administrators, who contacted police.

The indecent exposure incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

