Man Stabs 2, Crashes Stolen Vehicle In Lindenhurst, Police Say

A 36-year-old man was charged after police said he stabbed two people and crashed a stolen vehicle on Long Island.

James Domanico, of Copiague, was arrested following an incident that began at about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said Domanico stabbed his roommate, a 36-year-old woman, multiple times outside of New Village Laundromat, located at 730 West Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst.

Domanico and the victim then got into a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was owned and driven by an acquaintance and traveled to Miramar Boulevard, where Domanico stabbed a 37-year-old man who was also a passenger in the Jeep, police said.

SCPD said Domanico then took the Jeep and fled the scene, crashing into a tree on Albert Street in Lindenhurst about 15 minutes later.

Police said he drove away, and the Jeep was found abandoned in the northbound left lane of New York State Route 231 near Hale Road.

Domanico was taken to an area hospital by another acquaintance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

SCPD said the two victims who were stabbed were also hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Domanico was charged with:

Two counts of second-degree assault

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of third-degree grand larceny

He is set to be arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 11, SCPD reported.

