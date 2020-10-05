Man Shot, Killed In Broad Daylight Inside Vehicle On Long Island

A suspect is at large after a man sitting inside a vehicle was shot and killed in broad daylight on Long Island.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 in Hempstead.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, Hempstead Police officers responded to 105 Terrace Ave. after a report of gunshots fired.

Upon arrival, officers observed a man who was shot multiple times sitting in a vehicle.

The man, described as being in his early 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

