Man Seriously Injured After Crash In Parking Lot Of Target Store In Medford

A man was seriously injured in a crash outside a Target store on Long Island.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, March 11 in the parking lot outside the store in Medford at 2975 Horseblock Road.

The 78-year-old Farmingville man was driving a 2020 Subaru when he lost control of the vehicle and struck an unoccupied pickup truck, Suffolk County Police said.

The man was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for the treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives believe the driver may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Suffolk PD Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

