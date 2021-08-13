Contact Us
Man Nabbed For At Least 14 Burglaries On Long Island, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Sean Smith
Sean Smith Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police on Long Island have arrested a man who is allegedly responsible for at least 14 burglaries.

Police captured the repeat burglar around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11 while he was attempting to break into a jewelry store in Bellmore, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers were dispatched for a suspicious person that was climbing onto the roof of a jewelry store located on Bedford Avenue.

The man, identified as Sean Smith, age 40, of Queens, fled before officers arrived but was located and placed under arrest without incident. 

 Following a thorough investigation, it was determined that Smith was responsible for multiple burglaries that occurred at the following times and locations:

  • Wednesday, Aug. 10: Chandni Restaurant, 721 Elmont Road, Elmont
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9: Flawless Beauty Salon, 1177 Broadway Road, Hewlett
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9: Woodmere Lanes, 948 Broadway Road, Hewlett
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9: Woodmere Farms, 1102 Broad Road, WoodmereAugust 10, 2021, at Chandni Restaurant, 721 Elmont Road, Elmont
  • Thursday: Aug. 5: Cure Med Pharmacy, 2020 Lakeville Road, North New Hyde Park
  • Tuesday, Aug. 3: Derrick’s Auto Repair, 268-08 Hillside Avenue, Floral Park Centre
  • Tuesday, Aug. 3: Chef Wang restaurant, 1902 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park
  • Monday, Aug. 2: Derrick’s Auto Repair, 268-08 Hillside Avenue, Floral Park Centre
  • Thursday, July 29: Maharani Supermarket, 1620 Hillside Avenue, North New Hyde Park
  • Saturday, July 24: Hewlett Jewelers, 1344 Broadway, Hewlett
  • Wednesday, July 21: American Drive-in Cleaners, 1345 Peninsula Boulevard, Hewlett
  • Saturday, July 10: Thomas Poomkudy DDS, 248-50 Jericho Turnpike, Bellerose Terrace
  • Friday, July 9: RAI Design, 2150 Jericho Turnpike, Garden City Park
  • Friday, July 9: Sansone Market, 2147 Jericho Turnpike, Garden City Park

Smith is charged with 13 counts of burglary and three counts of attempted burglary.

He will be arraigned in Hempstead on Friday, Aug. 13.

