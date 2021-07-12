Man Critically Injured After Being Struck By Hit-Run Driver On Long Island

A 31-year-old ATV driver was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver at a busy Long Island intersection over the weekend, police said.

Nassau County Police detectives said that a Valley Stream man was driving an ATV at approximately 8:53 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at the intersection of Peninsula Boulevard and South Franklin Street in Hempstead, when he was struck by another driver.

Police said that the driver was heading north on South Franklin Street on his ATV, when he was struck by the other vehicle at the intersection, where the driver proceeded to speed off on South Franklin Street.

According to investigators, detectives are looking for a newer model, dark-colored Nissan sedan. The ATV driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries and was listed in critical condition, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Nassau County Police Third Squad Detectives by calling (516) 573-6353 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.