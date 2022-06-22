Man Commits Violent Acts Against Employees At Sayville Movie Theater, Police Say

A Long Island man committed violent acts against two movie theater employees, including a teenager, police announced.

A physical altercation in Sayville occurred outside Sayville Cinemas, located at 103 Railroad Ave., between a female employee and a customer on Saturday, June 18, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.

East Islip resident Donald Ahlers Jr., age 55, grabbed and squeezed the female employee’s neck and after a 16-year-old employee tried to intervene, he attacked the boy, punching him in the head and gouging his eye, said police.

Following an investigation by Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers, Ahlers Jr., was identified and arrested on Tuesday, June 21 at the Fifth Precinct at approximately 2:40 p.m.

Ahlers Jr. was charged with:

Third-degree assault,

Criminal obstruction of breathing,

Endangering the welfare of a child.

He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, June 22.

