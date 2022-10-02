Man Charged With Murder In Fatal Stabbing Of 34-Year-Old In Islip Terrace

Contact Us
Manhattan Boulevard in Islip Terrace
Manhattan Boulevard in Islip Terrace Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was charged with murder after police said he fatally stabbed a 34-year-old man during an altercation outside of their Long Island home.

Eduardo Vega, age 56, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 2, and charged with second-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of Roshane McLaren in Islip Terrace, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

SCPD said Vega and McLaren were involved in an altercation outside of their residence, located on Manhattan Boulevard, at about 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, when Vega stabbed McLaren.

McLaren was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police said Vega is set to be arraigned on Monday, Oct. 3.

