Man Charged For Allegedly Sexually Abusing Missing Suffolk County Minor

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged for allegedly sexually abusing a child who had been reported missing from Long Island, state police announced.

Maryland resident Kelvin Emmanuel Grandados-Sorto, of Greenbelt in Prince George's County, is currently being held without bail on charges that include sexual abuse of a minor and a third-degree sex offense for allegedly abusing a child from Suffolk County who had been missing.

According to officials, Suffolk County Police investigators had been searching for the missing child, who was believed to be with Grandados-Sorto, prompting them to contact the Maryland State Police Department on Friday, March 4 for assistance.

The investigation led to a search of Grandados-Sorto's home by state police troopers and the FBI, where they located the missing child on Monday, March 14, officials said.

Grandados-Sorto was arrested at the scene after coming home shortly after the search was executed. Maryland State Police investigators noted that Grandados-Sorto was familiar with the Long Island minor.

The investigation into Grandados-Sorto is ongoing.

