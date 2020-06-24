Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Long Island Worker Rescued After Falling Through Roof

Zak Failla
A worker at a Nassau County building needed to be rescued after falling through a hatch on the roof in East Garden City.
A worker at a busy Long Island building had to be rescued after falling through a hatch on the roof, police said.

First responders were dispatched to Covanta on Merchants Concourse in East Garden City at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, where there was a report of a man that fell nearly two dozen feet through a roof.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a worker fell through a hatch on the roof, dropping approximately 20 feet onto another tier of roofing prior to his rescue.

Emergency Services Unit officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to the scene, and with the assistance of the Westbury Fire Department were able to remove the 53-year-old victim, utilizing the fire department's ladder truck and rescue basket.

Police said the man was transported to a local hospital with serious head trauma. His condition was unclear as of Tuesday afternoon.

A police medic, while assisting with the rescue, suffered a minor injury and was transported to an area hospital for treatment on minor injuries.

The investigation into the worker’s fall is ongoing. Check Daily Voice for new information when it is released by police. 

