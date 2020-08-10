Long Island Woman Seriously Injured After Being Attacked By Dogs, Man Trying To Help Also Hurt

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice
A man and woman were attacked by two dogs on Hungry Harbor Road in Valley Stream.
A man and woman were attacked by two dogs on Hungry Harbor Road in Valley Stream. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two people were hospitalized after being attacked by dogs on Long Island.

A 52-year-old woman was attacked by two pit bulls at approximately 5:25 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9 while walking on Hungry Harbor Road in Valley Stream, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman bleeding heavily, with lacerations caused by the dogs to her face, arms, and legs, police said. A 52-year-old man who attempted to intervene also suffered bites to his right hand and foot as he attempted to stop the dogs’ attack.

Police said that the dogs were contained by responding police officers before being removed by animal control. The man and woman were taken by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment on the injuries sustained from the dog bites.

