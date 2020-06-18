Long Island Woman Runs Over Ex-Boyfriend Walking On Roadway On Purpose, Police Say

A woman who allegedly ran over her ex-boyfriend on purpose with her vehicle as he walked along a roadway and then fled the area has been charged with assault.

Nassau County Police said the incident took place around 12:16 a.m., Sunday, June 14, in Flora Park.

According to detectives, Kristen Gerakaris, 33, of, Franklin Square, was driving in the westbound lanes of Jericho Turnpike, just east of Emerson Avenue, when she struck her 38-year-old ex-boyfriend, whom she had a dispute with and left the scene without stopping.

The victim, who suffered a head injury, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

He was admitted and listed in serious condition.

An investigation identified the vehicle as well as Gerakaris, who was located and arrested on Wednesday, June 17, police said.

She was charged with assault and leaving the scene of a serious physical injury accident.

Gerakaris is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 18.

