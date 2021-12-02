Long Island Woman Dies From Injuries After Being Struck By Pickup Truck In Hit-Run Crash

A Long Island woman who was hospitalized after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing an intersection has died from her injuries.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, Nassau County Police investigators said that the 72-year-old woman was struck by a late-model Ford truck at the intersection of Front Street and Park Lane in Massapequa.

Police said that the driver proceeded to flee the scene without stopping. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering severe trauma.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, Nassau County Police announced that the woman, now identified as Arlene Fierro, age 72, of Massapequa, was pronounced dead by a hospital physician.

Investigators released photos of the truck that was involved in the crash (see above).

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

